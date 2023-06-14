Milwaukee Man Fatally Shot in 35th and Townsend Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Milwaukee man was fatally shot in a homicide incident that occurred on the city’s north side on Wednesday morning, June 14. According to the police, the incident took place during a robbery near the intersection of 35th and Townsend at around 6:40 am. The victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating the incident and is seeking information from the public. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS to remain anonymous. Alternatively, the P3 tips app can also be used to provide information.

News Source : FOX6 News Milwaukee

Source Link :35th and Townsend shooting, Milwaukee man killed/