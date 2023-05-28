Milwaukee Metalfest 5-27-2023: Remembering A Life Through Vengeance

Obituary Rocks Milwaukee Metalfest

The Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 witnessed a thunderous performance by one of the pioneers of death metal, Obituary, on the night of May 27th. The band played a setlist of their classic hits, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Chopped in Half,” and “A Lesson in Vengeance,” which left the crowd in awe.

The Early Days of Obituary

Obituary emerged from the Tampa Bay area in Florida in the late 1980s, along with other death metal bands such as Death, Morbid Angel, and Possessed. Their debut album, “Slowly We Rot,” released in 1989, was an instant hit in the underground metal scene, featuring a raw and brutal sound that set the tone for the death metal genre.

Obituary’s Impact on Death Metal

Obituary’s influence on the death metal scene is undeniable. Their music has been a source of inspiration for countless bands and fans, and their legacy continues to grow. Their signature sound, characterized by John Tardy’s guttural vocals and the twin guitar attack of Allen West and Trevor Peres, has become a hallmark of death metal.

A Lesson in Vengeance

“A Lesson in Vengeance,” the title track of Obituary’s 2021 album, is a prime example of the band’s uncompromising approach to death metal. The song features a crushing riff and a relentless drum beat, which perfectly complement Tardy’s menacing vocals. The lyrics, inspired by revenge films of the 1970s, tell a tale of retribution and payback.

Obituary’s Legacy

Obituary has released ten studio albums over the years, each one showcasing their evolution as a band. Their influence on death metal and the wider metal scene cannot be overstated. They have inspired countless bands, and their music continues to resonate with fans of all ages.

A Final Tribute

The passing of drummer Donald Tardy in 2022 was a blow to the metal community. However, Obituary’s performance at the Milwaukee Metalfest 2023 was a fitting tribute to his memory and legacy. The band’s energy and passion on stage were a testament to their love for their music and their fans.

The Future of Obituary

As Obituary continue to tour and release new music, their legacy will only continue to grow. They remain one of the most influential bands in death metal history, and their impact on the genre cannot be overstated. With their uncompromising approach to music and their dedication to their fans, Obituary will always be a force to be reckoned with.

Rest in peace, Donald Tardy. Your legacy will live on through your music.

