Milwaukee Metalfest Welcomes OBITUARY at Mecca Arena on July 18, 1992

OBITUARY Rocks Milwaukee Metalfest in 1992

On July 18, 1992, Milwaukee Metalfest was the place to be for metalheads from all over the country. Among the many bands that took the stage that day was Obituary, a death metal band from Florida that had been making waves in the underground scene for a few years.

The Early Years

Obituary was formed in 1984 by vocalist John Tardy, guitarist Allen West, and drummer Donald Tardy. The band’s sound was heavily influenced by thrash metal and hardcore punk, but they also incorporated elements of death metal, which was still a relatively new genre at the time.

After releasing a few demos and playing local shows, Obituary caught the attention of Roadrunner Records, one of the biggest metal labels in the world. In 1989, they released their debut album, “Slowly We Rot,” which became an instant classic in the death metal scene.

The Milwaukee Metalfest Performance

By the time Obituary played at Milwaukee Metalfest in 1992, they had already released two more albums, “Cause of Death” and “The End Complete,” both of which were critically acclaimed and cemented their status as one of the most important bands in death metal.

The Mecca Arena was packed with fans eager to see Obituary’s brutal live show, and the band did not disappoint. They played a set that included songs from all three of their albums, as well as a few new tracks that would later appear on their fourth album, “World Demise.”

John Tardy’s guttural vocals and Donald Tardy’s thunderous drumming were the highlights of the performance, but the whole band was firing on all cylinders. Allen West’s guitar riffs were heavy and precise, while bassist Frank Watkins provided a solid backbone for the rest of the band to build on.

Legacy and Influence

After their performance at Milwaukee Metalfest, Obituary continued to tour and release albums throughout the 90s and 2000s. They never achieved mainstream success, but they remained a beloved band in the death metal community, inspiring countless other bands with their sound and attitude.

Tragically, Frank Watkins passed away in 2015 at the age of 47, but the rest of the band continues to perform and record new music. Obituary’s legacy is secure as one of the most important bands in death metal history, and their performance at Milwaukee Metalfest in 1992 is just one of the many highlights of their career.

The End

As the fans left the Mecca Arena that night, they knew they had witnessed something special. Obituary’s brutal performance was just one of the many unforgettable moments of Milwaukee Metalfest in 1992, but for many fans, it was the highlight of the entire weekend.

Years later, people still talk about Obituary’s performance at Milwaukee Metalfest, and it remains a testament to the band’s power and influence. Even though the Mecca Arena is no longer standing, the memory of that night lives on.

