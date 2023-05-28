“Milwaukee shooting” today : Two fatalities reported in Milwaukee shooting incident

Two individuals killed in Milwaukee double shooting today 2023.

Two men were shot and killed near 27th and Townsend in Milwaukee just after midnight on Sunday. The victims were aged 43 and 47 years old. The police are searching for a suspect and have asked anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : WISN

