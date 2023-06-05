Milwaukee Toddler Zyare Nevels Dies from Gunshot Wound: Obituary

Zyare Nevels, One-Year-Old Child Fatally Shot in Milwaukee

On Saturday, September 19th, 2020, the Milwaukee community was left heartbroken after one-year-old Zyare Nevels was fatally shot while seated in a car. The incident occurred near 42nd Street and Townsend Avenue, and Zyare was rushed to the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital for medical attention, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Zyare was a beloved child who brought joy to those around him. His passing has left his family, friends, and the entire Milwaukee community devastated. The Milwaukee Police Department has launched an investigation into this senseless act of violence, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Zyare’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his funeral and to support them during this difficult time. The page has already received an outpouring of support, with many offering condolences and prayers for the family.

The loss of Zyare is a painful reminder of the ongoing gun violence that plagues our communities. It is up to all of us to come together and work towards a safer and more peaceful future for our children. Rest in peace, Zyare.

