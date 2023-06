The Passing of Mimi “La Mirage” Saddens the Cameroonian Entertainment Sector

The entertainment industry in Cameroon is mourning the loss of an active businesswoman known as “La Mirage” or Mimi. She was well-known for her ardent support of the Cameroonian superstar Jovi. On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Mimi passed away, leaving behind a void in the industry.

Mimi La Mirage Cameroonian entertainment industry Businesswoman La Mirage Legacy of La Mirage Mourning La Mirage