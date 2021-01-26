Mimi Swift Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mimi Swift has Died .

By | January 26, 2021
0 Comment

Mimi Swift Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mimi Swift has Died .

Mimi Swift has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Stephen Jardine @StephenJardine Mimi Swift has passed away at the age of 81. I met her 2 years ago for a @bbcradioscot documentary tracing her journey from a children’s home in Edinburgh to Hollywood where she was adopted by the singing cowboy Roy Rogers. An amazing story and a really lovely lady.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.