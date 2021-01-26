Mimi Swift Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mimi Swift has Died .
Mimi Swift has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 25. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Mimi Swift has passed away at the age of 81. I met her 2 years ago for a @bbcradioscot documentary tracing her journey from a children’s home in Edinburgh to Hollywood where she was adopted by the singing cowboy Roy Rogers. An amazing story and a really lovely lady. pic.twitter.com/DbTwIsOzRg
— Stephen Jardine (@StephenJardine) January 26, 2021
