“Mindful Breakfast Recipe”: Mindful Morning Routine at 6:30 AM: Delicious Breakfast Recipes Featuring Easy Beef Curry, Variety Puttu, and Champakka Pickle.

6.30 AM Mindful Morning Routine: Starting Your Day with Peace and Positivity

A mindful morning routine can set the tone for your whole day. Rather than rushing out of bed and starting your day in a chaotic manner, incorporating mindfulness into your morning routine can help you start your day with peace and positivity. Here is a simple 6.30 AM mindful morning routine that you can try out:

Wake up early: Waking up early gives you enough time to start your day in a calm and relaxed manner. It also gives you enough time to incorporate mindfulness practices into your morning routine. Meditate: Meditation is a great way to start your day. It can help you clear your mind and focus on the present moment. Try meditating for at least 10 minutes every morning. Stretch: Stretching helps to loosen up your muscles and gets your blood flowing. It also helps to reduce stress and tension in your body. Try doing some simple stretches for 5-10 minutes every morning. Drink water: Drinking water in the morning can help to hydrate your body and improve digestion. Try drinking a glass of warm water with lemon every morning. Have a healthy breakfast: Having a healthy breakfast is important for starting your day on the right foot. Here is an easy and delicious breakfast recipe that you can try out:

Breakfast Recipe: Easy Beef Curry

Ingredients:

– 500g beef, cut into small pieces

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 teaspoon ground cumin

– 1 teaspoon ground coriander

– 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 1 cup water

– 2 potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces

– 1 carrot, peeled and cut into small pieces

– Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened.

3. Add the beef and cook until browned on all sides.

4. Add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, and salt and cook for 2 minutes.

5. Add the coconut milk and water and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

7. Add the potatoes and carrot and cook for another 15-20 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender.

8. Serve hot with fresh coriander leaves.

Variety Puttu: A Healthy and Delicious South Indian Breakfast

Puttu is a traditional South Indian breakfast made with rice flour and coconut. It is a healthy and delicious breakfast that can be enjoyed with a variety of sides. Here is a recipe for variety puttu that you can try out:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups rice flour

– 1 cup grated coconut

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

– Grated carrot, beetroot, or banana for variety

Instructions:

1. Mix the rice flour and salt in a bowl.

2. Add water little by little and mix well until the mixture resembles coarse sand.

3. Add the grated coconut and mix well.

4. Divide the mixture into two parts.

5. In one part, add the grated carrot or beetroot and mix well.

6. In the other part, add the grated banana and mix well.

7. Fill the puttu maker with alternating layers of plain and flavored rice flour mixture.

8. Steam for 10-15 minutes or until cooked.

9. Serve hot with your favorite side dishes.

Champakka Pickle: A Flavorful and Healthy Side Dish

Champakka, also known as the fragrant screw pine, is a tropical fruit that is commonly found in South India. It is a rich source of antioxidants and has many health benefits. Here is a recipe for champakka pickle that you can try out:

Ingredients:

– 10-12 champakka fruits, peeled and chopped

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 tablespoon vinegar

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.

2. Add the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, and cumin seeds and let them splutter.

3. Add the champakka and sauté for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt and mix well.

5. Add the vinegar and mix well.

6. Cook for another 5-10 minutes or until the champakka is soft.

7. Cool and store in an airtight container.

8. Serve as a side dish with your favorite meal.

In conclusion, starting your day with a mindful morning routine can have a positive impact on your overall well-being. Incorporating healthy breakfast recipes and flavorful side dishes like easy beef curry, variety puttu, and champakka pickle can add to the positivity and nutrition of your morning routine. Try out these recipes and see how they can help you start your day on the right foot.

Mindful morning routine Easy breakfast recipe Beef curry recipe Variety puttu recipe Champakka pickle recipe

News Source : Jamshi Recipes

Source Link :6.30 Am mindful morning routine #Breakfast recipe#Easy beef curry#veriety puttu#champakka pickle/