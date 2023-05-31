“Mindless Birth” EP by To Descend (Swe) set to release in 2023.

To Descend: Mindless Birth (EP 2023)

To Descend, the Swedish death metal band, has recently released their latest EP titled Mindless Birth in the year 2023. The band, which was formed in 2010, has been making waves in the death metal scene ever since. Their latest offering is a testament to their talent and dedication to the genre.

The Tracks

The EP comprises four tracks, each of which is a masterpiece in its own right. The first track, titled “Mindless Birth,” sets the tone for the rest of the EP. It starts with a hauntingly beautiful guitar riff that gradually builds up to a frenzied crescendo. The vocals are guttural and intense, perfectly complementing the music.

The second track, “Carnal Descent,” is a fast-paced, aggressive song that showcases the band’s technical skills. The guitar work is particularly impressive, with intricate riffs and solos that are sure to leave listeners in awe.

The third track, “The Abyss,” is a slower, more atmospheric song that explores the darker side of death metal. The vocals are more subdued, adding to the eerie ambiance of the track. The guitar work is once again exceptional, with haunting melodies that linger long after the song has ended.

The final track, “Eternal Decay,” is a fitting end to the EP. It starts with a slow, ominous intro before exploding into a barrage of sound. The vocals are particularly impressive on this track, with the vocalist showcasing his range and versatility.

The Production

The production on Mindless Birth is top-notch. The sound is crisp and clear, with each instrument and vocal track standing out. The mixing is excellent, with the guitars and drums blending seamlessly together. The overall sound is heavy and intense, exactly what you would expect from a death metal band.

The Verdict

To Descend’s Mindless Birth is a must-listen for any fan of death metal. The EP showcases the band’s talent and dedication to the genre, with each track standing out in its own right. The production is excellent, adding to the overall experience of the EP. If you’re looking for some new death metal to listen to, give Mindless Birth a try.

