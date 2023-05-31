“Minecraft 1.20 update attractions”: Top 5 Must-Visit Destinations in Minecraft 1.20 Update

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails and Tales update, has brought in a plethora of fresh content for players to explore. The update includes new locations and changes to existing ones, making it an exciting time for players to revisit their pre-existing worlds or even start a new one. In this article, we will be discussing five locations that players should prioritize to find new content in Minecraft 1.20.

1) Cherry Blossom Groves

The addition of Cherry Blossom Groves has been a highly anticipated feature by many Minecraft players for years. These biomes can be found near large mountain ranges or atop steep cliff systems. Inside, players can find the new cherry tree wood type, pink petal flowers lining the forest floor, as well as passive mobs like sheep, pigs, and bees. Not only are these new Cherry Blossom biomes a great place to set up a shelter, but the presence of cherry trees means players should have access to a great new wooden building material for their projects.

2) Trail Ruins

Minecraft 1.20 is light on new structures to check out, but the Trails and Tales update did introduce one new piece of content worth investigating – Trail Ruins. These structures can be found within jungle and taiga biomes, where they tend to be lodged mostly underground. While they don’t offer the best loot, they’re spectacular locations to visit when players want to try out some archeology. This is because these ruins are filled with suspicious gravel blocks to brush and collect items from.

3) Warm Ocean Ruins

Ocean Ruins have not seen many revisions in Minecraft as of late. However, the ruins found within warm-temperature oceans did receive the addition of suspicious sand blocks. These blocks have a chance to drop sniffer eggs when brushed, making them an exciting location for players who love the 1.20 update’s archeology. If players want to meet the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 winner, the only way they’ll be able to do so without commands or Creative Mode will be to explore Warm Ocean Ruins.

4) Desert Villages

While Desert Villages may not have been changed structurally in Minecraft 1.20, they do have some new inhabitants that players may want to meet – camels. These new terrestrial mobs can be ridden by up to two players at the same time, and their height keeps several different hostile entities from attacking their riders. Players can find camels spawning within the confines of Desert Villages.

5) Desert Pyramids

To bring Minecraft’s Desert Pyramids a little bit more in line with those seen in the real world, the 1.20 update added suspicious sand to these structures. These blocks can be brushed to collect archeological items like pottery sherds, gems, and standard materials. Some Desert Pyramids even generate with an entire hidden room containing suspicious sand blocks to brush. These places are worth checking out for Minecraft players who want to indulge their curiosity in ancient items.

In conclusion, Minecraft 1.20 has introduced exciting new content for players to explore, including new locations and changes to existing ones. Players can explore the new Cherry Blossom Groves, Trail Ruins, Warm Ocean Ruins, Desert Villages, and Desert Pyramids to find new content in the game. Whether players are interested in archeology or new mobs, the Trails and Tales update has plenty to offer.

News Source : Spencer Whitworth

Source Link :5 best places to visit in Minecraft 1.20 update /