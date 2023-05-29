“Mini Hot Browns recipe”: Discover the Mini Hot Browns on ExploreVenango.com

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mini Hot Browns – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union

Are you looking for a mouth-watering recipe to impress your guests? Look no further than the Mini Hot Browns, sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. This dish features juicy turkey slices and crispy bacon piled on toasted rye bread and then topped with a rich cheese sauce. Follow these simple steps to create your own Mini Hot Browns:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of chicken bouillon granules

1/4 cup boiling water

3 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

3/4 cup half-and-half cream

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

18 slices snack rye bread

6 ounces sliced deli turkey

1 small onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings

5 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Dissolve bouillon in water; set aside. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; add cream and bouillon. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. Remove from heat. Place bread on 2 baking sheets. Layer each slice with turkey, onion, and cheese mixture. Bake until heated through, 10-12 minutes. (Or preheat broiler and broil until edges of bread are crisp and sauce is bubbly, 3-5 minutes.) Sprinkle with bacon and parsley.

Now, your Mini Hot Browns are ready to serve and enjoy! If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreVenango.com readers, send it to info@explorevenango.com with the subject: Venango County Recipe of the Day.

Venango County Recipe of the Day is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.

Remember, any copying, redistribution, or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited. Enjoy your Mini Hot Browns, courtesy of Top Tier Federal Credit Union.

Kentucky Hot Brown Miniature Hot Browns Hot Brown Appetizers Hot Brown Recipe Variations Hot Brown Sandwiches

News Source : exploreVenango.com

Source Link :Mini Hot Browns : exploreVenango.com/