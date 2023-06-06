“Mini rice cooker steamer” : Pink DASH Mini Rice Cooker Steamer with Removable Nonstick Pot, Keep Warm Function & Recipe Guide – Ideal for Soups, Stews, Grains & Oatmeal, 2 cups

Pink DASH Mini Rice Cooker Steamer with Removable Nonstick Pot, Keep Warm Function & Recipe Guide – Ideal for 2 Cups of Soups, Stews, Grains & Oatmeal



Price: $21.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 08:18:33 UTC – Details)





The Dash Mini Rice Cooker with Keep Warm technology is a game changer for single-serving cooking. With its easy-to-use design, this mini rice cooker is perfect for those who are always on-the-go or have limited kitchen space. Simply add water and your uncooked rice, pasta, or veggies, and press the cook button. Your meal will be ready in less than 20 minutes, with less clean up.

This mini rice cooker is not just limited to cooking rice, as it can also cook quinoa, oatmeal, or pasta for a quick snack. Plus, with its Keep Warm function, you’ll never have to worry about overcooking or overheating your ingredients. The indicator light will let you know when your meal is ready to serve, and will keep your food hot until you’re ready to eat.

The portable and compact design of the Dash Mini Rice Cooker makes it a must-have for your first apartment, college dorm room, or when traveling in a camper or RV. With its fun color options, this mini rice cooker will match any kitchen décor and is the perfect addition to your registry. Plus, with a 1-year manufacturer warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your investment is protected.

In conclusion, the Dash Mini Rice Cooker with Keep Warm technology is a versatile and convenient kitchen appliance that will make your life easier. Whether you’re cooking for one or two, this mini rice cooker will save you time and effort in the kitchen. With its easy-to-use design and Keep Warm function, you’ll never have to worry about overcooking or overheating your ingredients. Plus, its portable and compact design makes it the perfect addition to any kitchen, dorm room, or camper/RV. Don’t wait any longer, add the Dash Mini Rice Cooker to your kitchen today!



