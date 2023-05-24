“Mini samosa recipe”: AKITCHEN’s Tasty Mini Bread Samosa Recipe

Mini Bread Samosa Recipe | Delicious Recipes by A Kitchen

Introduction

If you are a fan of samosas, then you will love this mini bread samosa recipe. These bite-sized snacks are perfect for parties, picnics and can be a great addition to your tea time or breakfast menu. This recipe is easy to make and uses simple ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen.

Ingredients

For the filling:

– 2 cups boiled and mashed potatoes

– 1 cup green peas

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

– Salt to taste

For the samosa:

– 8 slices of bread

– 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

– Water as required

– Oil for frying

Instructions

Step 1: Preparing the filling

Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add ginger-garlic paste and sauté for a minute.

Add green peas and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add mashed potatoes, coriander powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, and salt to taste. Mix well and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

Let the filling cool down to room temperature.

Step 2: Preparing the samosas

Remove the crusts from the bread slices and cut them into three equal parts.

Take one part of the bread and roll it into a thin oval shape.

Apply some water to the edges of the bread and fold it into a cone shape.

Fill the cone with the potato and peas mixture and seal the edges by applying some water.

Repeat the process with the remaining bread slices and filling.

Step 3: Frying the samosas

Heat oil in a deep frying pan on medium heat.

Add the samosas to the oil and fry until they turn golden brown.

Remove the samosas from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Serve hot with your favorite chutney or dip.

Conclusion

This mini bread samosa recipe is a delicious and easy-to-make snack that can be enjoyed by everyone. The combination of the crispy bread and the spicy potato and peas filling is sure to tantalize your taste buds. You can customize the filling as per your taste preferences and experiment with different dips and chutneys. So, next time you are in the mood for some homemade snacks, try making these mini bread samosas and impress your friends and family with your culinary skills.

Indian snack recipes Mini samosa appetizers Savory pastry recipes Vegetarian finger foods Easy party food ideas

News Source : AKITCHEN

Source Link :Mini bread samosa recipe |Delicious recipes by AKITCHEN/