“mini two strand twists tutorial”: A Guide to Creating Mini Two Strand Twists for Natural 4C Hair: Tutorial by Mary Gichovi

How to Make Mini Two Strand Twists

Mini two strand twists are a popular and versatile protective hairstyle for natural hair. They can be worn for weeks at a time and require minimal maintenance. This tutorial will guide you through the steps to create mini two strand twists on natural 4C hair.

What You Will Need

Wide tooth comb

Rat-tail comb

Moisturizing leave-in conditioner

Oil or butter for sealing

Small hair elastics

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

Start with freshly washed and detangled hair. Use a wide tooth comb to gently detangle your hair from ends to roots. Then, part your hair into small sections using a rat-tail comb. The size of the sections will determine the size of your twists. For mini twists, aim for sections that are about ¼ inch wide.

Step 2: Apply Leave-in Conditioner

Apply a moisturizing leave-in conditioner to each section of hair. Make sure to distribute the product evenly, from roots to ends. This will help to keep your hair moisturized and prevent breakage.

Step 3: Divide Each Section into Two Strands

Take one section of hair and divide it into two equal strands. Hold one strand in each hand and twist them around each other, starting at the roots. Twist all the way down to the ends of your hair.

Step 4: Twist Each Section

Continue twisting each section in this manner, working your way around your head. Make sure to keep the twists tight and consistent in size. If you have trouble with the ends unraveling, you can apply a small amount of oil or butter to seal them.

Step 5: Secure the Ends

When you reach the end of a section, use a small hair elastic to secure the twist. Make sure to wrap the elastic tightly around the end of the twist to prevent it from unraveling.

Step 6: Let Your Hair Dry

Allow your hair to air dry completely before taking out the hair elastics and separating the twists. This will help to set the twists and prevent frizz. You can speed up the drying process by sitting under a hooded dryer or using a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer.

Step 7: Style Your Twists

Once your twists are dry, you can style them in a variety of ways. You can wear them as is, or you can pin them up into an updo. You can also unravel the twists for a twist-out hairstyle.

Conclusion

Mini two strand twists are a great protective hairstyle for natural 4C hair. With a little bit of practice, you can create a beautiful and long-lasting style that will keep your hair healthy and protected. Remember to keep your hair moisturized and sealed, and to allow your twists to dry completely before styling.

Source Link :HOW TO MAKE MINI TWO STRANDS TWISTS|TWO STRANDS TUTORIAL|NATURAL 4C HAIR|MARY GICHOVI/

“Mini twists tutorial” “4c hair mini twists” “Mary Gichovi mini twists” “Two strand twists for natural hair” “Step by step mini twists tutorial”