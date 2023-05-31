“Miniature Strawberry Cake”: Fresh Miniature Fruit Cake Recipe: Adorable Strawberry Cake Decoration

Sweet Miniature Strawberry Cake Decorating

For those who love sweet and fresh desserts, this miniature strawberry cake recipe is perfect. This recipe is easy to make and can be decorated in various ways to suit your preferences. The cake is light and fluffy, and the fresh strawberries add a fruity and refreshing flavor. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1/2 cup whole milk, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped into small pieces

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (177°C). Grease and flour a mini cake pan with six cavities. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Beat in the egg until well combined. Gradually add the flour mixture and the milk alternately, starting and ending with the flour mixture. Beat until just combined after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract and the chopped strawberries until well combined. Divide the batter evenly among the six cavities of the mini cake pan. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cakes comes out clean. Remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool in the pan for 5 minutes before removing them from the pan and transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Decorating Ideas

There are plenty of ways to decorate these sweet miniature strawberry cakes to make them look even more delicious and appealing:

Whipped Cream and Fresh Strawberries

You can never go wrong with whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Top each cake with a dollop of whipped cream and a few slices of fresh strawberries for a simple and classic decoration.

Buttercream Frosting and Strawberry Slices

If you prefer a more colorful and buttery decoration, try making a simple buttercream frosting. Beat 1/2 cup of unsalted butter, 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar, and 1 tsp of vanilla extract together until light and fluffy. Spread the frosting over the top of each cake and add a few slices of fresh strawberries on top.

Chocolate Ganache and Chocolate Covered Strawberries

If you’re a chocolate lover, try making a rich and creamy chocolate ganache. Heat 1/2 cup of heavy cream in a saucepan until it just begins to boil. Remove it from the heat and add 4 oz of chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth. Spread the ganache over the top of each cake and add a chocolate covered strawberry on top.

Cream Cheese Frosting and Toasted Coconut

If you want a tangy and crunchy decoration, try making a cream cheese frosting. Beat 4 oz of cream cheese, 1/4 cup of unsalted butter, 2 cups of powdered sugar, and 1 tsp of vanilla extract together until light and fluffy. Spread the frosting over the top of each cake and sprinkle some toasted coconut on top.

Conclusion

This sweet miniature strawberry cake recipe is easy to make and can be decorated in various ways to suit your preferences. The cake is light and fluffy, and the fresh strawberries add a fruity and refreshing flavor. Try one of the decorating ideas above or come up with your own to make these mini cakes even more delicious and appealing.

Miniature Strawberry Cake Strawberry Cake Decorating Ideas Fresh Fruit Cake Recipe Miniature Cake Designs Homemade Strawberry Cake

News Source : Tiny Cakes

Source Link :Sweet Miniature Strawberry Cake Decorating Fresh Miniature Fruit Cake Recipe/