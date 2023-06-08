Ministerial Meeting to be Attended by H.E. Demeke Mekonnen, DPM and FM of #Ethiopia

H.E. Demeke Mekonnen, DPM and FM of Ethiopia Participates in Ministerial Meeting

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, H.E. Demeke Mekonnen, is currently taking part in an important ministerial meeting. This gathering brings together top officials from various countries to discuss key issues and make important decisions. As one of Ethiopia’s leading diplomats, H.E. Demeke Mekonnen is well-positioned to contribute to these discussions and help shape the outcome of the meeting. His participation underscores the importance that Ethiopia places on international cooperation and diplomacy.

