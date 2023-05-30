ministroke symptoms: What are the indications of a transient ischemic attack?

Transient Ischemic Attacks: The Urgent Warning Sign of a Stroke

When Amy Hayward of Rockville, Maryland experienced a sudden, severe headache, she had no idea that it was the warning sign of a transient ischemic attack (TIA), also known as a “ministroke.” A TIA occurs when a person experiences stroke-like symptoms, such as slurred speech or paralysis, for less than an hour. Despite the name, TIAs are not small and should not be dismissed as such. In fact, TIAs are a powerful predictor of a stroke and require immediate medical attention.

According to the American Heart Association, TIAs affect about 240,000 people in the United States every year, and the risk of a stroke in the first 90 days after a TIA can be as high as 17.8%. Despite these statistics, a 2017 survey conducted by the American Heart Association showed that only 3% of U.S. adults who experienced symptoms consistent with a TIA called 911.

While some risk factors for TIAs cannot be controlled, such as genetics, family history, age, Type 1 diabetes, and gender, there are many factors that can be managed. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular disease, smoking, lack of exercise, poor nutrition, heavy alcohol use, and drug abuse. To reduce the risk of a TIA or stroke, experts recommend eating a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, potassium, and folate, limiting cholesterol, saturated fat, and trans fat, and getting regular exercise.

If someone experiences symptoms of a TIA, it is important to seek medical attention immediately. The American Heart Association recommends getting an MRI within 24 hours of experiencing initial symptoms, and doctors may recommend aspirin or anticoagulants depending on the patient’s situation. Delaying treatment can increase the risk of a stroke and result in brain damage.

In conclusion, TIAs are not small and should not be dismissed as such. They are a warning sign of a stroke and require immediate medical attention. By managing risk factors and seeking prompt treatment, individuals can reduce their risk of a TIA or stroke and protect their brain health.

News Source : Robin L. Flanigan

