Ministry of Electronics and IT launches pilot project for electronics repair services outsourcing with revenue potential of USD 20 billion

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has launched a pilot project for outsourcing electronics repair services, with the aim of making India a world leader in the industry. The government expects the project to generate up to $20bn in revenue and create millions of jobs over the next five years. The project has been supported by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, the Director General of Foreign Trade and the Environment Ministry, and is being run for three months in Bengaluru. Five companies have volunteered for the pilot, including Lenovo and Flex. A detailed assessment will be carried out following the pilot.

News Source : PTI

