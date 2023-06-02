Ministry of External Affairs Reveals Reason for India’s Virtual SCO Summit: Trending News

India, like many countries, has had to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the country has decided to conduct this year’s Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit virtually. The Ministry of External Affairs has now provided an explanation as to why this decision was made.

The SCO is an intergovernmental organisation that aims to promote cooperation between its member states, which include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan. The annual summit is a crucial event for the organisation, as it allows leaders to discuss a range of issues, including security, trade, and economic cooperation.

This year’s summit was originally scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia, in July. However, due to the pandemic, it was postponed, and India was asked to host the event. India then decided to conduct the summit virtually, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to prioritize the health and safety of all participants.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement explaining that the virtual summit would still allow leaders to discuss important issues, including the impact of the pandemic on the region, economic recovery, and the security situation. The statement also noted that the virtual format would provide an opportunity for greater participation from all member states, as travel restrictions and other logistical challenges would not be a barrier.

The decision to conduct the SCO summit virtually is not unique to India. Many countries and organizations have had to adapt to the pandemic by holding virtual events. The United Nations, for example, held its General Assembly virtually this year, with world leaders delivering pre-recorded speeches instead of travelling to New York.

While the virtual format has its advantages, some experts argue that it may not be as effective as an in-person meeting. Virtual meetings can lack the personal touch and informal interactions that often lead to breakthroughs and agreements. However, given the current circumstances, conducting the summit virtually was the most practical and safe option.

In conclusion, India’s decision to hold the SCO summit virtually was made with the health and safety of all participants in mind. While it may not be as effective as an in-person meeting, the virtual format still provides an opportunity for leaders to discuss important issues and maintain cooperation between member states. As the pandemic continues to impact the world, virtual events may become the norm, at least for the foreseeable future.

