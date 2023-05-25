Ministry partners with Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition to enhance access to safe and nutritious diets in Nigeria

National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme : No title with suspect or victim name found.

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to improve access to safe and nutritious diets in Nigeria. The agreement is focused on supporting the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme for school children and vulnerable households. It aims to improve access to safe and nutritious diets for primary school age children and women from poor and vulnerable households. The partnership will work to address malnutrition and improve food safety in the country, while exploring other opportunities for resources and inputs to achieve the programme’s objectives.

News Source : Healthwise

