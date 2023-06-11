Minneapolis’ Dalexius Johnson Passes Away: Family in Mourning and Funeral Arrangements Made

Dalexius Johnson Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dalexius Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].
Dalexius will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He had a kind heart, a contagious smile, and a great sense of humor that will be remembered by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held in memory of Dalexius on [insert date and time] at [insert location]. The family invites all who knew and loved Dalexius to attend and pay their respects.
Rest in peace, Dalexius. You will be forever missed.
- Dalexius Johnson death announcement
- Minneapolis community mourns Dalexius Johnson
- Funeral arrangements for Dalexius Johnson
- Remembering Dalexius Johnson
- Dalexius Johnson obituary and tribute