Minneapolis’ Dalexius Johnson Passes Away: Family in Mourning and Funeral Arrangements Made







Dalexius Johnson Obituary

Dalexius Johnson Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dalexius Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Dalexius will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He had a kind heart, a contagious smile, and a great sense of humor that will be remembered by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held in memory of Dalexius on [insert date and time] at [insert location]. The family invites all who knew and loved Dalexius to attend and pay their respects.

Rest in peace, Dalexius. You will be forever missed.





Dalexius Johnson death announcement Minneapolis community mourns Dalexius Johnson Funeral arrangements for Dalexius Johnson Remembering Dalexius Johnson Dalexius Johnson obituary and tribute