Minneapolis man accused of attempted murder in Metro Transit station shooting

An 18-year-old man from Minneapolis, Amerion Nell Robinson, has had his charges increased to attempted murder after allegedly injuring two people at a busy Metro Transit station last month. Robinson appeared in Hennepin County District Court, where prosecutors amended the charges to include two counts of second-degree attempted murder. The accused was initially charged with two assault counts relating to the shooting at the 35W/Lake Street station on April 14. Robinson was arrested five days after the incident, possessing a Glock handgun, ammunition, and magazine at the same transit station. District Judge Jay Quam raised Robinson’s conditional bail to $50,000 and he will return to court on June 14. According to the criminal complaint, video surveillance showed Robinson and the first victim, J.J., arguing. Robinson left and returned with two unidentified suspects, where he then took out a pistol at point blank range. The other two suspects drew a pistol and rifle, causing the crowd to run for the doors. Robinson and one of the suspects chased the victim out of the west doors with guns pointed at him, and the unidentified suspect fired from the rifle. Police found one 9mm discharged cartridge casing and one rifle shell at the scene. Two victims were treated by first responders and taken to the hospital, with J.J. suffering a gunshot wound to the chest resulting in a collapsed lung and breathing tube, and the other victim, W.S., suffering a gunshot wound to his back. Their current conditions are unknown. J.J. identified Robinson in a photo lineup as the shooter.

News Source : Kim Hyatt

