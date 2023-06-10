Minneapolis Resident Dalexius Johnson Passes Away: Obituary

Dalexius Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota has passed away

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dalexius Johnson.

His obituary reads:

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Dalexius Johnson, who passed away on [insert date]. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. Dalexius was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering devotion to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

