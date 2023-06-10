Minneapolis Resident Dalexius Johnson Passes Away: Obituary

Obituary: Dalexius Johnson

Dalexius Johnson, a resident of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away recently.

He was a beloved member of his community and will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and sense of humor.

Dalexius touched the lives of many people during his time on earth and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

