Minneapolis Shooting Claims Life of Man on Friday Night today.

On Friday night, a young man lost his life in Minneapolis due to a gunshot wound. Upon receiving reports of multiple gunshots in the area, law enforcement arrived at the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North to find evidence of gunfire and potential injuries. The victim was later dropped off at North Memorial Medical Center and declared dead early Saturday morning. The evidence at the scene suggests that the victim was outside during the shooting, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. This story is related to fatal shootings, homicide, and the city of Minneapolis.

News Source : KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

Source Link :Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis Friday night/