Minneapolis Victim Identified as 20-Year-Old Chimborazo-Punina Resident, Lenin Alexander: Obituary

Lenin Alexander Chimborazo-Punina, 20, of Minneapolis, passed away on June 17, 2021. He was identified as the victim of a shooting that occurred on the same day in the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Lenin was born on November 4, 2000, in Quito, Ecuador. He came to the United States with his family in 2005 and settled in Minneapolis. He attended South High School and was a member of the school’s soccer team. Lenin was loved by many for his kind heart and infectious smile. He had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the guitar.

Lenin is survived by his parents, two younger siblings, and many extended family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-lenin-alexander-chimborazo.

A memorial service for Lenin will be held on June 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Phillips Community Center in Minneapolis. All are welcome to attend and pay their respects.





