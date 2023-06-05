Tyler Abel : Minnesota corrections officer Tyler Abel killed in Wisconsin standoff

A Minnesota corrections officer, identified as 42-year-old Tyler Abel, was killed in a standoff in western Wisconsin over the weekend. The Minnesota Department of Corrections released a statement on Monday, calling the incident “tragic and troubling.” Abel had been hired as a corrections officer in April 2022 and was assigned to the state prison in Stillwater. Responding to a domestic disturbance call at Abel’s home in the Town of Star Prairie, officers fatally shot him when he confronted them with a rifle upon exiting the house. The sheriff’s deputy and a New Richmond police officer involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave.

News Source : Wisconsin Radio Network

