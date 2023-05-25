Minnesota man Blake Edwin Olsen dies in South Dakota motorcycle crash

Blake Edwin Olsen – victim name : 29-year-old Blake Edwin Olsen identified as victim in South Dakota motorcycle crash

A 29-year-old man from Minnesota died in a motorcycle accident near White, South Dakota on Sunday night. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reports that two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling south on 486th Ave when the lead motorcycle lost control on a curve, causing the second motorcycle to rear-end it. The driver of the second motorcycle, Blake Edwin Olsen, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the lead motorcycle, Taylor James Shellum, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Neither driver was wearing a helmet, and alcohol use is being investigated. The crash is under investigation by South Dakota’s Highway Patrol.

Read Full story : Names released in Brookings County fatal crash /

News Source : https://www.dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings County Fatal Crash Car Accident in Brookings County Fatal Collision in South Dakota Traffic Fatality in Brookings County Fatal Wreck on South Dakota Roadway