Minnesota man Blake Edwin Olsen identified as victim in South Dakota motorcycle crash

Posted on May 25, 2023

A crash that occurred on Sunday evening east of White, South Dakota, resulted in the death of a Minnesota man. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported that a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading south on 486th Avenue when the lead driver lost control while negotiating a curve, causing a second motorcycle to crash into it from behind. Both motorcycles ended up in the west ditch. The second motorcyclist, a 29-year-old named Blake Edwin Olsen from Pipestone, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The lead motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, and neither was wearing a helmet. The authorities are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

News Source : Mitch Klein

