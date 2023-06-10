Madeline Kingsbury : Minnesota man charged with murder in death of Madeline Kingsbury

Adam Fravel, 29, from Minnesota has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, 26, the mother of his children, who was found dead in a rural area more than two months after she was reported missing. Fravel is being held on a $2 million unconditional bond. Kingsbury was last seen alive on March 31 when she and Fravel dropped their two young children off at a day care before returning to her home in Winona. After an extensive search, authorities located Kingsbury’s body on Wednesday concealed in brush in a wooded area north of Mabel, Minnesota. The complaint stated that Fravel reportedly admitted to being “infatuated” with the case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old travel blogger who authorities say was strangled to death by her boyfriend in August 2021 while the two were on a cross-country road trip. A preliminary autopsy determined that Kingsbury’s cause of death was homicide and homicidal violence, according to the complaint. Fravel’s first court appearance is set for July 20.

News Source : Peter Charalambous,Meredith Deliso

