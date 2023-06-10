Madeline Kingsbury : Minnesota man charged with murder of Madeline Kingsbury, mother of his children

A man from Minnesota has been accused of murdering the mother of his children, Madeline Kingsbury, after she was reported missing and found dead over two months later. Adam Fravel, 29, is being held on a $2 million bond and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Kingsbury was last seen on March 31, dropping off her children at daycare with Fravel before returning home. She was reported missing after a friend requested a welfare check and her phone, wallet and ID were found but she was not. After an extensive search, her body was found in a wooded area north of Mabel, Minnesota. Fravel and Kingsbury had been in an on-and-off relationship for the past seven years, but had recently separated and were in the process of moving out of their shared home. Fravel has denied involvement in her disappearance but police found Kingsbury on a property maintained by the Fravel family with a knotted towel wrapped around her head and neck and her body wrapped in a bed sheet from their shared residence. Fravel could face first-degree murder charges at a later date and is set to appear in court on July 20. Kingsbury’s cause of death was homicide and homicidal violence.

Read Full story : Ex-boyfriend of missing Minnesota mother charged with murder after body found /

News Source : Peter Charalambous and Meredith Deliso, ABC News

Minnesota mother murder case Ex-boyfriend murder charges Body found in Minnesota case Missing person investigation Criminal charges in Minnesota case