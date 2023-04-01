Minnie Riperton dies at 31

Minnie Riperton is captured in a snapshot alongside her offspring, Maya Rudolph. Amongst her notable accomplishments, Minnie contributed backup vocals for legendary music icons such as Etta James, Ramsey Lewis, Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, and Muddy Waters. Her remarkable singing abilities, including her four octave range, earned her recognition and fame, particularly with her hit song “Lovin You”. Sadly, she passed away at the young age of 31.

Minnie Riperton was a talented singer and songwriter who left an indelible mark on the music industry during her short time on earth. Born on November 8, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, Minnie Riperton developed a love for music at an early age. She began singing at the Bo Diddley’s shows in the early 1960s, where she caught the attention of Chess Records.

In 1964, Minnie joined the girl group The Gems and released a few singles. However, it wasn’t until she joined the Rotary Connection in 1967 that her career began to take off. The psychedelic soul group was popular in the Chicago music scene and released six critically acclaimed albums.

Despite the success of the Rotary Connection, Minnie Riperton was destined for greater things. Her debut solo album “Come to My Garden” was released in 1970 and showcased her unique style and incredible vocal range. The album was a commercial failure but received critical acclaim and quickly became a cult classic.

Minnie’s breakthrough came in 1974 with the release of her single “Lovin’ You”. The song, which she wrote a lullaby for her daughter Maya Rudolph, became a worldwide hit and showcased her incredible four-octave range. The catchy melody and Minnie’s beautiful vocals made it a classic love song that is still popular today.

Minnie’s success with “Lovin’ You” led to several more hit records, including “Inside My Love” and “Adventures in Paradise”. She collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock, and Quincy Jones.

Sadly, Minnie Riperton’s life and career were cut short when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1976. Despite her illness, she continued to perform and record, releasing her final album “Love Lives Forever” in 1980, a year after her death.

Minnie Riperton’s legacy lives on through her music and the impact she had on other artists. Her beautiful voice and innovative style continue to inspire new generations of musicians, and her influence can be heard in the music of today.

In conclusion, Minnie Riperton was a remarkable musician who left an enduring impact on the music industry. Her exceptional vocal range and ability to blend different genres of music made her a powerhouse in the industry, and her unique style continues to influence artists across the globe. Minnie’s memory lives on as a testament to her talent, resilience, and determination.

Source: @CardLinda, April 1, 2023

