Lalita Kanwar – victim name : Minor Boy Kills 45-Yr-Old Widow Over Silver Bracelet In Rajasthan’s Ajmer
Photo : iStock
The minor accused had been working as a tiles artisan in Gurugram and later moved to Ahmedabad before returning to Ajmer eight months ago to work in a hotel. His co-worker at the hotel was a tenant of Kanwar and the accused became friendly with her after moving into his co-worker’s room. They exchanged mobile numbers and on May 18, Kanwar invited the boy for dinner. He stayed overnight and discovered the next day that his silver bracelet was missing.
When the boy asked about the bracelet, the woman claimed to have sold it to a jeweller, leading to an altercation between the two. In a fit of anger, the minor boy hit the woman on the head and she died as a result. The accused took the victim’s necklace and mobile phone before being detained by the police. A comprehensive investigation is underway.
News Source : Sumit Sharma
- Rajasthan crime news
- Ajmer murder case
- Widow killed by minor boy
- Dispute over silver bracelet in Rajasthan
- Juvenile detention in Rajasthan