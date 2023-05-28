Minor Boy Kills 45-Yr-Old Widow Over Silver Bracelet in Rajasthan’s Ajmer

Minor Boy Kills 45-Yr-Old Widow After Dispute Over Silver Bracelet In Rajasthan’s Ajmer (Representational Image) Photo : iStock

Ajmer : A 45-year-old widow was allegedly killed by a minor boy in A 45-year-old widow was allegedly killed by a minor boy in Rajasthan ‘s Ajmer district after a dispute over a silver bracelet. The woman’s decomposed body was discovered in her house in the Topdara area on May 22. The minor accused was detained by the police and a stick used in the crime was recovered.

The victim has been identified as Lalita Kanwar. According to a report in The Times of India , the boy murdered the woman after accusing her of selling his silver bracelet to a jeweller. The police were informed of the decomposed body on May 22.

The minor accused had been working as a tiles artisan in Gurugram and later moved to Ahmedabad before returning to Ajmer eight months ago to work in a hotel. His co-worker at the hotel was a tenant of Kanwar and the accused became friendly with her after moving into his co-worker’s room. They exchanged mobile numbers and on May 18, Kanwar invited the boy for dinner. He stayed overnight and discovered the next day that his silver bracelet was missing.

When the boy asked about the bracelet, the woman claimed to have sold it to a jeweller, leading to an altercation between the two. In a fit of anger, the minor boy hit the woman on the head and she died as a result. The accused took the victim’s necklace and mobile phone before being detained by the police. A comprehensive investigation is underway.