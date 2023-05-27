Minor girl and labourer killed in wild elephant attacks in Odisha, India

wild elephant attacks : Minor girl and labourer killed in elephant attacks in Odisha, India

A wild elephant caused the death of a minor girl and a labourer in separate incidents in Odisha. The eight-year-old girl, identified as Pari, was sleeping with her family when a herd of around eight elephants entered their courtyard in Saralia Chitrasul village. Despite the family’s efforts to drive them away, one of the elephants entered the house and trampled Pari to death. In another incident, a man named Satya Behera (60) was killed by a jumbo attack on Kamagura-Mayurjhalia road in Nayagarh district. The incidents are a tragic reminder of the danger posed by wild elephants in the area.

News Source : IANS

