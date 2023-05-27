Minor girl and labourer killed in wild elephant attacks in Odisha

Posted on May 27, 2023

Victim name: Pari : Minor girl and labourer killed in separate wild elephant attacks in Odisha

A wild elephant killed a minor girl and a laborer in separate incidents in Odisha. In the first incident, an eight-year-old girl named Pari was trampled to death by an elephant that entered her house in Saralia Chitrasul village, Balasore district. The girl was sleeping with her family when a herd of around eight elephants entered their courtyard. In the second incident, a man named Satya Behera was killed by an elephant while riding a bicycle on Kamagura-Mayurjhalia road in Nayagarh district. The incidents have raised concerns about human-elephant conflict in the state.

News Source : Sambad English Bureau

