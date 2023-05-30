Minor Girl Ends Life After Mother Scolds Her For Spending Too Much Time On Phone

Minor Girl Ends Life In Gujarat After Mother Scolds Her For Spending Too Much Time On Phone (Representational Image) Photo : IANS

Jamnagar:





Jamnagar.

Jenisha Abhangi, a 13-year-old from Mobile addiction turns fatal for a teen in Gujarat ‘sJenisha Abhangi, a 13-year-old from Surat , ended her life after her mother scolded her for spending too much time on her mobile phone. The incident took place on Friday in Pipartoda village in Jamnagar’s Dhrol taluka.

According to a report published in The Times of India , Jenisha and her parents were visiting her uncle’s place for summer vacation after her class 7 exams.

As per Jenisha’s mother, Urmila, she and her brother scolded Jenisha on Friday for spending too much time on her phone. Jenisha went into a room and her family thought she was playing outside. When she did not return, they started searching for her.

However, when they opened the room, they found Jenisha hanging from a ceiling fan with her dupatta. She was taken to a hospital and declared brought dead by doctors.

“The girl spent the entire day on her mobile. The parents and her uncle rebuked her for the addiction,” an officer from Lalpur police station told the media. The police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the matter.