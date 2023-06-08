“Minor girl Priya Kumari killed, sister injured in road accident”

“Priya Kumari victim” : “Minor girl Priya Kumari killed, sister injured in accident”

The picture displays a driver on the road. A tragic incident occurred where a young girl lost her life instantly, while her sibling suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The deceased victim was a class 11 student from Little Flower School located in Hatigaon area of the city, and her name was Priya Kumari.

Read Full story : Driver Arrested; School Bus Seized /

News Source : Pratidin Time

Driver Arrested School Bus Seized School Bus Seized Driver Arrested Arrested Driver School Bus Impounded Impounded School Bus Driver Arrested Driver Arrested for School Bus Seizure