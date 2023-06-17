Minor girls killed in Meghalaya landslide, Cafinia and Maianylla Nongsiej identified as victims

“landslide victims Meghalaya” : Two minor girls killed in Meghalaya landslide, Cafinia and Maianylla Nongsiej victims

Officials have reported that two young girls lost their lives in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district after their dwelling in Dommawleiñ was hit by a landslide during heavy rainfall. The incident occurred before 4am on Saturday, resulting in Cafinia Nongsiej (15) and Maianylla Nongsiej (10) being buried alive. The sisters were from Mawrok Mawlangniang and were residing in Pyndengrei village with their parents and two other siblings. The father and two siblings were inside the hut during the landslide but managed to escape with minor injuries. Several properties near Nondeiñ River were also affected by the downpour, and road communication has been cut off in various regions due to flash floods. The district administration of West Khasi Hills has cautioned individuals living along the river to evacuate their homes and relocate to safer areas in anticipation of further heavy rainfall.

News Source : David Laitphlang

