“Minor Sikh boys attacked in Parbhani, one succumbs to injuries: Kirpal Singh identified as victim”

Mumbai: Two minor Sikh boys were attacked in a disturbing incident reported from Parbhani, Maharashtra, on suspicion of being thieves. One of the boys, aged 14, has died as a result of injuries sustained in the attack, while the other two, aged 15 and 16, remain critically injured.

The incident occurred when a mob mistook the boys for thieves and attacked them fatally. The deceased has been identified as Kirpal Singh, while the two injured are Arun Singh (15) and Avtar Singh (16).

The police were informed about the incident on Saturday morning, following which the three boys were admitted to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by the doctors, as reported by Rakesh Trivedi.

The police have filed a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder). Nine people have been arrested in connection with the lynching, including three people, including a prime accused, who have been sent to 4-day police remand by the court. The police have formed three teams to nab other suspects in the case. They are currently investigating the matter, and the situation is under control in the area.