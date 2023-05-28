Mint Boba Tea Recipe: A Guide to Creating Delicious Mint Boba Tea

How to Make Mint Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Gameloft’s latest life-simulation game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, takes players on a magical journey through a valley inhabited by popular Disney and Pixar characters. The game offers a variety of activities for players to engage in, including cooking. With over 160 recipes to choose from, players can create delicious dishes like Mint Boba Tea. In this article, we will guide you on how to make this three-star dessert and where to find its ingredients.

Mint Boba Tea Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Mint Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need the following ingredients:

1 x mint

1 x sugarcane

1 x milk

Where to Find the Ingredients for Mint Boba Tea

Mint

Mint is not available for purchase at Chez Remy’s pantry or Goofy’s Stall. It can be found in the Frosted Heights biome, which costs 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Players who have not yet visited Forest of Valor will have to pay an additional 3,000 Dreamlight to unlock it. To collect mint, head to the Frosted Heights biome and look for mint nodes on the ground. Collect as much as you need for the recipe.

Sugarcane

Sugarcane can be found at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. This biome can be unlocked early in the game for just 1,000 Dreamlight. At the Goofy’s Stall, both fully-grown sugarcane and its seeds are available for purchase. The sugarcane costs 29 Star Coins, while its seeds cost 5 Star Coins. Players who choose to grow it from its seeds will need to water the plant multiple times with a watering can.

Milk

Milk is the easiest ingredient to obtain as it is available for purchase at Chez Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins. However, beginners may have to unlock it first, which requires visiting Dream Castle and completing simple missions.

Conclusion

Mint Boba Tea is a delicious dessert that Dreamers can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While its ingredients can be challenging to acquire, with our guide, you can easily find all the necessary ingredients and make this tasty treat. Keep exploring the valley, completing quests, and pursuing various activities to unlock new biomes and recipes.

