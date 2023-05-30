mint lemon margarita: Homemade Mint Lemon Margarita Recipe by HotPot by Sumaira: A Refreshing Summer Drink

Mint Lemon Margarita Recipe 1 by HotPot by Sumaira

Summer is here and it’s time to cool off with a refreshing drink. One such drink that is perfect for the summer season is the Mint Lemon Margarita. The recipe for this drink is quite simple and can be easily made at home.

Ingredients

The following ingredients are needed in order to make the Mint Lemon Margarita:

2 cups of ice cubes

2 ounces of tequila

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

1 ounce of fresh lemon juice

1 ounce of simple syrup

8-10 fresh mint leaves

1/2 a lemon cut into wedges

Salt for rimming the glass (optional)

Directions

Follow the steps given below in order to make the Mint Lemon Margarita:

Take a cocktail shaker and add in the ice cubes, tequila, lime juice, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Next, add in the fresh mint leaves and give it a good shake for about 15-20 seconds. Take a glass and rim it with salt (optional). Strain the cocktail into the glass and garnish it with a lemon wedge and fresh mint leaves. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Homemade Mint Mojito Recipe

If you’re not a fan of alcohol or simply want to enjoy a non-alcoholic version of the Mint Lemon Margarita, then the Homemade Mint Mojito recipe is perfect for you. The recipe is quite similar to the Mint Lemon Margarita but with a few changes.

Ingredients

The following ingredients are needed in order to make the Homemade Mint Mojito:

1 cup of ice cubes

1/2 a lime cut into wedges

2 tablespoons of simple syrup

8-10 fresh mint leaves

1/2 a cup of club soda

Directions

Follow the steps given below in order to make the Homemade Mint Mojito:

Take a glass and add in the ice cubes. Add in the lime wedges, simple syrup, and fresh mint leaves. Muddle the ingredients together until the lime wedges release their juices and the mint leaves are fragrant. Top the glass with club soda and give it a good stir. Garnish the glass with a lime wedge and fresh mint leaves. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Conclusion

The Mint Lemon Margarita and Homemade Mint Mojito are perfect summer drinks that are refreshing and easy to make. Whether you prefer a non-alcoholic version or something with a little kick, these two recipes are sure to satisfy your taste buds. So, go ahead and try them out for yourself and see how easy it is to make a delicious summer drink in the comfort of your own home.

