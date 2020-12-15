Miquel Viveiros Death -Obituary – Dead : Miquel Viveiros of Saugus has Died .
Miquel Viveiros has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Suzanne Enos 15 hrs · GoFundMe · Please support a young soul gone way too soon. Miguel your smile lit up a room and your passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts. GOFUNDME.COM Support for Miquel Viveiros’ Family and Services, organized by Gina Vozzella
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
