Mira Furlan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Babylon 5 and Lost actress Mira Furlan has Died .

Colin Line

Will miss her deeply, Beautiful Lady, Beautiful Smile, Beautiful Soul….. Taken from us , Not by the Shadows or The Centauri, Not even by Covid, But simply from a Mosquito bite !! Just goes to show how fragile us Humans really are….. RiP Delenn, “The One” has a Much Bigger mission for you..

Mark Queen

I’m so sorry that another has passed beyond the rim. I always loved her portrayal of dalenn. She will be missed

Richard David Gray

I heard about this yesterday and was gutted, especially thinking of you and Claudia (hugs) x

Birgit Schindlbeck

I’ll never forget that time when she was here in Germany at Fedcon. She patiently answered all of our questions, both in English and German (which, she said, she knew from her grandmother) and sang us a song, I think in Croatian. I was crushed when I heard the news yesterday. Still am. If I’m feeling like this, after having met her only once, I can’t imagine what it must be like for you. *hugs*

Gregory Hadley

We saw the news about this over here in Japan this morning. Devastated.

John Goulbourn

I was shocked to hear the news on Friday, gone too soon, rest in peace, In Valens Name.

Stifler ‘Stiffi’ McRein

She was and will remain a very inspiring soul to me. Had the luck of meeting her once.

Patrick Magallanes

My deepest sincere condolences to you , and her family of their families loss so she rest in peace, my thoughts and prayers are with you all.

John Andrew Bedggood

Thinking of you at this time. Mira Furlan, Claudia Christian and yourself were all strong, powerful female characters in the B5 universe, and the show was far better for this reason.

Marc Thorner

Pat, When you had that first of your events, and she was one of your guests, did you know how sick she was?

Damian Boyce

I have never had the honor of meeting Ms Furlan but what I can say that it was her performance in the early episodes of B5 that hooked me for life. I was shocked to the core by the news yesterday so I empathize sincerely with those who actually knew her. My most sincere condolences.

Patrick Mulready

I am shocked and saddened by the news of Mira’s passing. Part of me is still having a hard time believing it, since she always seemed so vibrant and alive. As Delenn would say, we shall see her again, in the place where no shadows fall.

Sonja Holmes

Thank you for sharing this with us, your fans. You don’t have to share your very personal grief, but you do and I am truly grateful. We are strangers, and yet through Babylon 5, l feel like we are old friends. And the continuing relationships with the B5 family that you shared with us over the years is an inspiration. And THAT is why it hurts so bad, because when B5 was over, the family stayed together. You showed us the way.

Bill Sugg

Ms. Tallman, I can only imagine how this feels for you. All that I can say is that -as a fanatical watcher of the show- her character on Babylon 5 filled me with a sense of warmth and safety. From what I’ve heard, it seems the art and the artist aren’t too different at all. The universe is all the more rich for her presence. Take care of yourself.

Jason Devous

Its a bitter time now for us all, loss will blind you. It will trick you to only know it and heartache. Of which nothing will change what has happened. Keep trying to see the good times had and not the last waning days. She would want you to try to find her in a happy memory. Ill pray for you, her and her family during this difficult time.

Holly Ellingwood

So saddened by your loss and so grateful that you had each other in your lives. I will take time to reflect on all that she gave me through her inspiration, her grace, her mindfulness and generosity and sharing her talent.