Mira Furlan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mira Furlan has Died .

Mira Furlan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I am truly broken-hearted and saddened by the passing of Mira Furlan. Thank you so much for being the first to voice this character with such love. Symkaria thanks you as much as I do. For Symkaria, Mira Furlan. pic.twitter.com/4Ru5iuVxG2 — Silver Sable (@silverxsable) January 25, 2021

Silver Sable @silverxsable I am truly broken-hearted and saddened by the passing of Mira Furlan. Thank you so much for being the first to voice this character with such love. Symkaria thanks you as much as I do. For Symkaria, Mira Furlan.