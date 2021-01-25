Mira Furlan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mira Furlan has Died .

January 25, 2021
Mira Furlan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Silver Sable @silverxsable I am truly broken-hearted and saddened by the passing of Mira Furlan. Thank you so much for being the first to voice this character with such love. Symkaria thanks you as much as I do. For Symkaria, Mira Furlan.

