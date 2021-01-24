Mira Furlan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mira Furlan has Died .
Mira Furlan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
saddened to hear Mira Furlan has passed away at 65. her performance in Babylon 5 as Delenn was exemplary, the very soul of the series. she will be missed pic.twitter.com/pMfDIf3Aqn
— xenoanthropology (@LericDax) January 24, 2021
