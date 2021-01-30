Mira Furlan Mira Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :#NYFA faculty member Mira Furlan Mira has Died .
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of #NYFA faculty member Mira Furlan 🕊 Mira was a valued member of the NYFA LA community and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/TvHcvpE5LQ
— New York Film Academy (@NYFA) January 30, 2021
