Mira Furlan Mira Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :#NYFA faculty member Mira Furlan Mira has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

#NYFA faculty member Mira Furlan Mira has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of #NYFA faculty member Mira Furlan 🕊 Mira was a valued member of the NYFA LA community and will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/TvHcvpE5LQ — New York Film Academy (@NYFA) January 30, 2021

New York Film Academy @NYFA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of #NYFA faculty member Mira Furlan Mira was a valued member of the NYFA LA community and will be deeply missed.

NOTICE.