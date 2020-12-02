Miracle Bynum is not Dead but Missing : Miracle Bynum of Pittsburg is Missing.

The family of Miracle Bynum of Pittsburg is asking the general public to help locate her . Miracle Bynum has been missing since November 30. 2020 .

Miracle Bynum, 17, student at Avonworth High School (Pittsburgh), is missing. She was last seen Monday, November 30, driving a tan Town & Country Minivan. PA license plate FPA 8594. If you have any information, please call 911. Please share, thank you.

Police said Miracle Bynum last contacted her parents around 11:40 p.m., with her vehicle and phone activity last being in the area of the South Side Flats.

Miracle Bynum was one of my students in Pittsburgh and she as been missing since last evening, November 30 at 10pm. Her last known whereabouts were downtown near the Strip District. Please scroll through the above photos and contact the police or her pic.twitter.com/t9YdFRAKMh

