Mirain Owen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mirain Owen has Died .

Mirain Owen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Mirain Owen – a gifted writer and actor and a passionate political campaigner. Our deepest condolences to Mirain’s friends and family. https://t.co/UMmYALBzB6 — Plaid Cymru (@Plaid_Cymru) January 13, 2021

Plaid Cymru @Plaid_Cymru We are deeply saddened by the death of Mirain Owen – a gifted writer and actor and a passionate political campaigner. Our deepest condolences to Mirain’s friends and family. Quote Tweet