Mirain Owen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Mirain Owen has Died .
Mirain Owen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are deeply saddened by the death of Mirain Owen – a gifted writer and actor and a passionate political campaigner. Our deepest condolences to Mirain’s friends and family. https://t.co/UMmYALBzB6
— Plaid Cymru (@Plaid_Cymru) January 13, 2021
