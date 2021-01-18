Misako OSHIRO Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Okinawan traditional singer Misako OSHIRO has Died .

Okinawan traditional singer Misako OSHIRO has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Okinawan traditional singer Misako OSHIRO has passed away. She was 84 years old. She was one of Okinawa’s most respected traditional singers. R.I.P. Read the @japantimes profile on her from 2013:https://t.co/OIzEh91tbP — tadd igarashi (@taddihno) January 18, 2021

