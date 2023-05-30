Misdiagnosed Borderline Personality Disorder.: Bipolar Disorder Misdiagnosis: A Common Mistake for Borderline Personality Disorder

Misdiagnosis of Borderline Personality Disorder as Bipolar Disorder: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) and bipolar disorder (BD) are two distinct psychiatric conditions that share similar symptoms, such as mood instability, impulsivity, and irritability. However, their underlying causes, treatment approaches, and prognosis are different. Unfortunately, misdiagnosis of BPD as BD is common due to their high comorbidity rates and overlapping symptom profiles. Misdiagnosis can have detrimental effects on the patient’s quality of life and their loved ones. Therefore, clinicians must have a thorough understanding of the pattern, timeline, and course of both diseases and pay close attention to their hallmark signs to avoid misdiagnosis.

Borderline Personality Disorder

BPD is a personality disorder characterized by an enduring pattern of instability in interpersonal relationships, self-image, and affect, along with impulsivity and marked mood lability (American Psychiatric Association, 2013). Patients with BPD often have a history of emotional, physical, or sexual abuse, neglect, or invalidation in childhood. The onset of BPD symptoms typically occurs in adolescence or early adulthood and may persist throughout the patient’s lifespan. The hallmark signs of BPD include fear of abandonment, unstable and intense relationships, identity disturbance, impulsivity, suicidal behavior, and self-harm.

Bipolar Disorder

BD is a mood disorder characterized by recurrent episodes of mania or hypomania and depression (American Psychiatric Association, 2013). Patients with BD may experience periods of elevated or irritable mood, grandiosity, decreased need for sleep, racing thoughts, distractibility, impulsivity, and risk-taking behavior during manic or hypomanic episodes. In contrast, during depressive episodes, patients may experience low mood, anhedonia, fatigue, sleep disturbances, decreased appetite, and suicidal ideation. BD usually has an episodic course, with mood episodes lasting for weeks to months, and may require lifelong treatment with mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, or antidepressants.

Misdiagnosis

Misdiagnosis of BPD as BD is common due to their overlapping symptom profiles, such as mood instability, impulsivity, and irritability. Clinicians may also rely on the patient’s self-reported symptoms, which may be misleading or inconsistent. Misdiagnosis can have serious consequences, such as inappropriate treatment, delayed or ineffective interventions, and stigma. Moreover, misdiagnosis may affect the patient’s relationships, work, and social functioning, and may lead to increased healthcare utilization and costs.

Distinguishing BPD from BD

Distinguishing BPD from BD requires a comprehensive assessment that considers the patient’s history, symptom pattern, and course of illness. The following are some key factors to consider:

Childhood trauma: Patients with BPD often have a history of childhood trauma, such as abuse, neglect, or invalidation, which may contribute to the development of BPD symptoms. In contrast, patients with BD do not necessarily have a history of childhood trauma. Mood episodes: BD is characterized by distinct episodes of mania or hypomania and depression, whereas BPD has a pervasive pattern of mood instability and affect dysregulation. Impulsivity: Impulsivity is a hallmark sign of both BPD and BD. However, in BPD, impulsivity may manifest as self-harm, suicidal behavior, substance abuse, or reckless behavior, whereas in BD, impulsivity may manifest as risky behavior during manic or hypomanic episodes. Irritability: Irritability is a common symptom in both BPD and BD. However, in BPD, irritability may be triggered by perceived abandonment or rejection, whereas in BD, irritability may be a symptom of a manic or mixed episode. Response to treatment: Patients with BPD may benefit from psychotherapy, such as dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), whereas patients with BD may require mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, or antidepressants. Therefore, a trial of appropriate treatment may help to differentiate between BPD and BD.

Conclusion

Misdiagnosis of BPD as BD is common due to their high comorbidity rates and overlapping symptom profiles. Clinicians must have a thorough understanding of the pattern, timeline, and course of both diseases and pay close attention to their hallmark signs to avoid misdiagnosis. A comprehensive assessment that considers the patient’s history, symptom pattern, and course of illness is essential for accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment. Avoiding misdiagnosis can improve the patient’s quality of life and their loved ones and prevent unnecessary healthcare utilization and costs.

